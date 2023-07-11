A Nefyn man has been banned from the road for 23 months after admitting driving with cocaine and cannabis in his system.
Stephen Jones, of 3 Stryd y Llan, pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge when he appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
The court heard that the 51-year-old was stopped by police on Stryd y Llan on 27 January this year.
Tests showed he had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 23 months and fined £733.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £293 surcharge.