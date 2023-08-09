North Wales Police say they have seized a 'large quantity' of drugs and 'offensive weapons' following security checks at Maes B at the National Eisteddfod.
In a statement, Temporary Chief Superintendent Neil Thomas of North Wales Police said: “We can confirm that a large quantity of Class A and B drugs were seized yesterday (Tuesday) as security staff were carrying out the necessary checks at the entrance of Maes B.
“Offensive weapons were also seized and we can confirm that an 18-year-old man from the Bangor area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
“North Wales Police will continue to work closely with the Eisteddfod and Security Staff to ensure everyone’s safety at the Festival.
“Checks by Security Staff will continue at Maes B, so I’d like to issue warning to anybody who’s attending that we will take positive action against any individuals who are found to be in possession of drugs or offensive weapons.”