Tributes were paid to Senedd Member Joyce Watson at Dwyfor Meirionnydd Constituency Labour Party January Constituency Meeting in Penrhyndeudraeth on Saturday, 1 February.
Joyce had informed the group she would be retiring next year.
Members thanked her for her many years of service and remembered some of the significant local issues she had successfully worked with, including playing a significant role in saving Harlech pool two decades ago, and ensuring the mid evening ‘Ghost Train’ stopped at all stations on the Cambrian Coast.
Joyce also worked with the local WI and with pupils at Ysgol Ardudwy in her White Ribbon campaigning.