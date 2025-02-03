The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd has criticised Welsh Labour party MPs for abstaining on the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) Compensation Bill
Liz Saville Roberts has described Labour’s U-turn as ‘disgraceful’.
Her party, Plaid Cymru, has also condemned Welsh Labour MPs for abstaining on the WASPI Compensation Bill introduced by the SNP and supported by Plaid Cymru in the House of Commons, describing their failure to act as “disgraceful”, having backtracked on previous commitments by Labour politicians in opposition.
Only one Welsh Labour MP, Steve Witherden, supported the Bill to grant long-overdue financial compensation for the women affected by the changes to the State Pension age. All of the others abstained.
Senior Welsh Labour figures had previously expressed support for the WASPI campaign, including First Minister Eluned Morgan and Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens.
Mrs Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, said: “With one honourable exception, Welsh Labour MPs’ decision to abstain on this bill is disgraceful.
“These women have been let down time and again by Westminster, and for Labour MPs to sit on their hands when they had the chance to make amends is a betrayal of the promises their party has repeatedly made.'
“Welsh Labour figures, including the First Minister and Secretary of State for Wales, have previously called for compensation for WASPI women. Eluned Morgan and Jo Stevens both declared their solidarity with the campaign and promised action, but when push came to shove, their party failed to deliver.'
“Plaid Cymru stands firmly with WASPI women in their fight for justice. This issue transcends party politics – it’s about fairness and trust. If politicians continue to break their promises, they further erode public trust in Westminster. The women who lost out on their pensions deserve compensation, not more empty words.”