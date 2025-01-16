MP Liz Saville Roberts says it is inexcusable UK Government has refused to compensate 1950s-born women impacted by pension inequality.
Calling for a Commons vote to provide redress, Mrs Saville Roberts said the impact on 1950s-born women deserved more than a meagre apology, accusing the government of dismissing the recommendation of their own regulator, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, to provide compensation.
Thousands of Gwynedd women have been affected by the rise in state pension age, with many given little or no notice to make alternative plans, often with devastating consequences.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “Groups including 1950s Women of Wales and WASPI have been working tirelessly to force government action on pension inequality.
“Plaid Cymru’s support for 1950s-born women has not wavered with the tide. We made our commitment clear in our 2024 general election manifesto.
“Plaid Cymru have consistently supported compensation of at least Level 5 on the Ombudsman scale - between £3,000 and £9,950.”
She added: “Women across the UK have been hit hard by the changes. To the surprise and dismay of many, the plans they had made have been disrupted.
“Women in Wales are being hit particularly hard. Life expectancy is generally lower. Incomes in Wales are low, so they have already suffered a disproportionate disadvantage.
“There are fewer job opportunities and jobs are more insecure, particularly in some constituencies.
“Despite the clamour of outrage and years of campaigning, successive UK Governments have refused to support these women who are trapped in difficult financial situations through no fault of their own.
“When Labour representatives – from the Welsh First Minister to the Secretary of State for Wales - stood with 1950s women, held their placards, promising that a UK Labour government would end pension injustice – they didn't expect that very government to turn its back when it counted.”