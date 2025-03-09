Today (Sunday, 9 March) notes five years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, when people will reflect on the impact it has had on their lives and their loved ones.
To commemorate the day, Plaid Cymru Health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor is attending an event at Hafod y Bwch Commemorative Woodland in Wrexham.
To mark Covid-19 Day of Reflection, Mr ap Gwynfor, said: “The Covid response in Wales was a distinctly Welsh response, distinctly affecting the Welsh people, and therefore it deserves a distinctly Welsh commemoration to remember and honour those lost to the devastating virus.
“Today, five years on, we remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic, the families affected, and the continual impact it has on our lives today.
“I pay tribute to the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru in their fight for a Wales-specific Covid enquiry and in organising the commemoration services, one of which I am honoured to be attending today.”