A theatre in Ceredigion is looking for a new leader following the departure of Mair Bell.
As the company celebrates more than 40 years, the Small World Theatre in Cardigan has announced the recruitment of a new Managing Director to lead the organisation.
Founded in 1979 by Ann Shrosbree and Bill Hamblett, Small World Theatre built has a reputation for its blend of theatre, puppetry, outdoor spectacle and participatory arts projects. From large-scale lantern parades and international collaborations to local educational workshops and community celebrations, the organisation has worked tirelessly to create cultural opportunities for all to engage with the arts.
Current Managing Director Mair Bell said: “Small World has always aimed high and combined artistic ambition with a deep commitment to community.
“We’ve some great projects in full swing including working closely with the National Eisteddfod, On Lands Edge festival and creating a beautiful puppet show touring this year. I have no doubt that the next chapter will see this work continue to flourish.”
The organisation’s purpose-built near zero carbon venue opened in Cardigan in 2008.
The venue hosts performances, aerial circus training, and many youth and inclusive participatory projects throughout the year.
On Friday, 15 May, artists, venue managers, policy makers and environmental thinkers gathered at Small World Theatre for Trwco – Towards Sustainability in the Arts Space, exploring how cultural venues and artists can work together and respond to the climate emergency.
In 2024, the organisation secured multi-year funding from the Arts Council of Wales, recognising its contribution to the cultural sector and its alignment with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.
Cllr Catrin Miles is a trustee of Small World Theatre. She said: “We are immensely grateful for the vision, dedication and care that has created such an exceptional and diverse organisation. The trustees are looking forward to welcoming a new Managing Director.”
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