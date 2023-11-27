Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for help to find a missing 55-year-old woman.
The woman, called Angharad, was reported missing from her home in the Nantgaredig area late yesterday afternoon.
She is described as a white female, about 5ft 1inches tall, of medium build with brown hair.
A number of enquiries are being undertaken which include a search in and along the river in Nantgaredig and the surrounding area.
The Police are coordinating the multi-agency search operation which includes the Mountain Rescue Team and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
A helicopter from the National Police Air Service has also been searching in the area today.
The public can expect to see an increase in police presence in the area while the search is ongoing.We thank the community for their patience and respectfully ask that people do not attend the area during the hours of darkness as the terrain is challenging.
Anyone who has seen Angharad, or anyone who has information that could help the search, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/OlvlU or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP-20231126-212.