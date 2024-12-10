Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, has launched a public consultation on the proposed 2025/26 policing budget which could see costs to residents rise by around £40 a year.
The consultation invites residents and businesses across the Dyfed-Powys area to share their views on the police precept—the portion of council tax that funds local policing.
The police precept makes up a significant portion of Dyfed-Powys Police’s funding, accounting for 55 per cent, with the remaining 45 per cent coming from government grants.
Last year, the cost of the police precept rose by around £20 a year for an average Band D household, withe consultation documents outling that to achieve a balanced budget, the precept for a Band D property would need to rise by around £40, or around £3.50 a month.
Mr Llywelyn said: “Setting the police precept is always challenging, particularly during times of high inflation, rising costs, and increasing demands on our police service.
“The increased precept for 2024/25 enabled us to strengthen the Force Command Centre to improve the way 999 and 101 calls are handled, ensuring faster and more effective responses; support PCSO numbers to maintain their vital presence in our communities, even in the face of reduced funding from the Welsh Government; and protect and sustain current service levels, ensuring the Force continues to meet the needs of the public.
“While Dyfed-Powys Police has worked hard to improve efficiency and deliver savings, further funding is needed to maintain the level of service our communities expect.
“The public consultation on the precept level for 2025-26 is where local taxpayers can share their views on the proposed level of increase for next year.
“Your feedback will play a vital role in shaping decisions that impact community safety.”
The consultation runs until 6 January.