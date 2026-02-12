An opera star from Gwynedd who beat bowel cancer after taking a simple NHS screening test will headline a charity concert in North Wales.
Tenor Rhys Meirion, who underwent surgery last year after a tumour was detected early, will lead a fund-raising evening at St Asaph Cathedral in aid of Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end-of-life charity.
The celebrated singer will be joined by Côr Meibion Dinbych (Denbigh Male Voice Choir) for the concert at 7pm on Saturday, 18 April – less than a year after his cancer operation.
Owen Barton Davies, of the Johns' Boys choir, will also take part, along with the soprano trio of Mared Owen, Helen Rowlands and Elen Barfield.
Rhys, who was brought up in Tremadog in Gwynedd, said: "I always look forward to singing in the cathedral at St Asaph. It's got magnificent acoustics and is undoubtedly the best venue for singing in North Wales.
"I've done quite a lot of work featuring health during my career and the Marie Curie charity does a fantastic job of supporting the NHS.
"This concert will be nearly a year since I had surgery to remove a tumour from my bowel, which was discovered after I received a screening test through the post.
"I was extremely lucky that, having done the test, I was called in and further tests showed the tumour was still inside the bowel and was successfully removed. I was relieved to learn that no further treatment was required although I'll be monitored closely over the next five years.”
Rhys is now an advocate for the early screening programme and urges everyone who receives the test through the post to complete it.
Tickets for the concert, which cost £20, are available online now at www.trybooking.com/uk/fibu, or by calling 01745 352910.
