Traffic levels in Gwynedd have increased over the last year.
Figures from the Department for Transport show drivers in Gwynedd covered 872 million miles on council-maintained roads in 2024.
This was more than the 853 million recorded a year earlier.
However, it was less than the 882 million in 2019, the last year before the Covid lockdown caused a dramatic fall in traffic across the country.
The data shows the areas with the most traffic were all in the south east of England. Essex saw 9.7 billion miles driven, followed by Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire.
The five areas with the least traffic included four remote islands, and the City of London.
Tanya Braun, director of external affairs and fundraising at Living Streets, which campaigns to make streets safer for pedestrians, said Covid changed how people travel around neighbourhoods.
"During the Covid-19 lockdowns, we all appreciated the benefits of going for a walk," she said.
"Five years on and many of us have made it a habit, but we need to be careful driving levels don’t creep back up.
"We want to see tangible measures in the strategy that will make walking and wheeling safer for all, such as slower speeds and a ban on pavement parking."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The safety of all road users is a top priority for the government, which is why we are committed to delivering a new road safety strategy – the first in over a decade - and will set out next steps in due course.
"We also recognise the problems pavement parking can cause for people across the country. That’s why we have commissioned new research to better understand the impact of pavement parking and ensure the solutions we take forward work in practice.
"The government will continue to review the issue nationwide and will update as soon as possible."
