Youngsters from Dyffryn & Talybont Football Club will walk up Cader Idris this weekend to raise money for waterproof clothing for the under 9s football team.
The group of nine players and their parents will do the sponsored walk up Cader Idris this Sunday, 16 March, which also coincides with two of the children’s 9th birthdays.
They will start their walk at Ty Nant car park and go along the Pony Path to the summit.
The group expect to take about five-six hours to complete the walk there and back and hope to raise a total of £800 from this, other fundraising things and well appreciated donations from some local businesses.
The money raised will be put towards team raincoats and warm jackets. The youngsters have raised £130 so far.
To donate to their fundraising walk, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/waterproof-clothing-under-9s-football-team.