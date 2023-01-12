Donkeys have been helping students to de-stress at Aberystwyth University today.
Muffin and Spot have come to Aberystwyth from their home near Machynlleth to help students forget about revision and exams for 15 minutes.
Louise Peeters, from Dyfi Donkeys, says students benefit greatly from petting the animals.
"It gives students an opportunity to relax and recharge between revision and exams," she said.
Louise and Claire Bailey, an Equine and Veterinary Biomedicine student at Aberystwyth University who has volunteered for Dyfi Donkeys for 18 months, have been at the university since 11am. They are only there until 3pm today and students can book a 15-minute slot through the Student Union, but the donkeys will back again in March.
"There's no formal charge, just a donation if students want to make one," Louise explaned.
"We don't want anyone to miss out, and if they can't make it before we finish today, they can always contact us."
Dyfi Donkeys are based near Machynlleth and their base is classed as an equine assisted learning centre. Therapy sessions on and off-site, like today, can be organised for anyone who needs one.