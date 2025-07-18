A secretive structure created by CAT students will be revealed next week in Trafalgar Square.
Sustainable architecture students at Machynlleth’s Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) have been creating a bespoke structure for installation at London’s iconic square.
All will be revealed on 26 July as part of a finale celebrating 200 years of the National Gallery.
The students were commissioned to create a structure for the celebrations, inspired by CAT’s lineage of self-build construction and working with natural materials, for the Triumph of Art event - a nationwide art performance by artist Jeremy Deller commissioned for the National Gallery’s Bicentenary.
CAT students Hannah Maxey and Anna Drost designed the creation, helped by lecturer Gwyn Stacey and a team of students.
Hannah Maxey said: “This has been an exciting, challenging and inspiring project to be a part of.
“The skills I have picked up working as part of a team to take the project from brief to build are innumerable – from liaising with Jeremy Deller and Mostyn Gallery in Llandudno, researching and specifying materials, to improving my confidence in the workshop.
“The opportunity to get hands-on in such a supportive environment is exactly what I wanted from my Master’s at CAT.
“On top of this, it is especially exciting that the project will go on to showcase the beauty of natural materials in the centre of London.”
CAT is calling those who would like to join them at the Triumph of Art celebrations, an event that has been touring across the UK, culminating in the free party at Trafalgar Square on 26 July.
The structure will be revealed as part of these celebrations running from 11-4pm, beginning with a procession at the Bacchanalian, before moving along Whitehall to Trafalgar Square.
The celebrations will feature live music, performances, making workshops and a big birthday tea party.
