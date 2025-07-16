Y Plas Machynlleth present Macbeth on 20 August (7pm).
Known for their bold and innovative interpretations, The Duke's Theatre Company brings a contemporary edge to the dark tale of ambition, murder, and madness.
Director Robert Shaw Cameron (Coronation Street, Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Sheffield Crucible) and designer Jessica Curtis (Hampstead Theatre, Almeida Theatre, Royal National Theatre) make a production with a cast of six industry leading actors.
With a strong focus on the psychological unravelling of the protagonists, this adaptation takes The Duke’s into a new era of open-air summer touring.
The running time is two hours, including the interval.
Gates open 45 minutes before the performance.
Bring fold up garden/camping chairs or blankets.
Visit https://www.thedukestheatrecompany.co.uk/faq for more.
