Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn has resigned as leader of Plaid Cymru Gwynedd.
It follows a row over a BBC Wales Investigates programme on 8 October into jailed paedophile Neil Foden.
Four Cabinet members - Becca Brown, Berwyn Parry Jones, Dafydd Meurig and Elin Walker Jones - resigned on Friday, 11 October, saying they wanted to distance themselves from Siencyn’s comments in the programme in which, it is claimed, Siencyn refused to apologise.
Cllr Siencyn released a statement on 11 October, apologising to those who suffered at the hands of Foden, and supporting the public inquiry call. He also stated he would ‘consider’ his position over the weekend. In a statement released on 17 October, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Group Chair, Cai Larsen said: “Following discussions at Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Councillors Group meeting yesterday (16.10.24) the group leader, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, offered his resignation to members. His resignation was accepted.
“All group members wish to express their sincere gratitude to Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn for his work and dedication as leader over the past seven years. We wish him well for the future.
“The election of a new leader for the group will take place, in due course, in accordance with our normal procedure and processes.”