Cllr Siencyn released a statement on 11 October, apologising to those who suffered at the hands of Foden, and supporting the public inquiry call. He also stated he would ‘consider’ his position over the weekend. In a statement released on 17 October, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Group Chair, Cai Larsen said: “Following discussions at Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Councillors Group meeting yesterday (16.10.24) the group leader, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, offered his resignation to members. His resignation was accepted.