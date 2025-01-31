A restaurant group will open a new branch near Barmouth’s former Norbar restaurant this spring.
Dylan’s made the announcement on social media on Friday, 31 January.
With restaurants already established in Criccieth, Menai Bridge, Llandudno and Conwy, this will be the popular company’s fifth restaurant, and its second in Gwynedd.
The site will house ‘a baked goods and general store’, and it will offer the same menu as at its other restaurants, the company said.
Announcing their plan to turn the Norbar restaurant into their latest venture, a spokesperson for Dylan’s said on social media that the company is “thrilled to announce that we're opening a new Dylan's Restaurant, just north of Barmouth, this coming spring”.
They added that they “feel very privileged to become the new custodians of another special building on the Welsh coastline”.
The statement went on: “We’re inheriting a unique site with beautiful views and a great legacy, which we aim to build on, through our locally sourced Welsh menus and warm welcomes!
“Later in the spring, a Dylan’s Baked Goods & General Store will open in the centre of town - bringing our own fine range of savoury bakes, cakes and patisserie - alongside a wide range of other products from wonderful Welsh food brands.
“We can't wait to get started on this exciting project, and have already begun our hunt for new individuals to join our team, and established relationships with more local suppliers.”
The news has been welcomed by many on social media.
“This is a really exciting time for the whole team, providing lots of opportunities for growth and development, as well creating additional jobs and career opportunities in north Wales.
“Thank you all for your continued support and enthusiasm! Diolch yn fawr iawn am eich cefnogaeth a brwdfrydedd parhaus!”