Early celebration for Earth Hour

Edible Madog will celebrate early in preparation for Earth Hour 2022.

The group is organising a free musical event this Saturday, 26 March, from 2pm-5pm at their Hwb, Canolfan Glaslyn Hamdden in Porthmadog.

There will be a litter pick, planting and sounds; acclaimed musicians Billy Thompson, Andy Mackenzie and Eryl Jones, from Billy Thompson Gypsy Style, will be performing tracks from their latest album and more.

Lizzie Wynn from Edible Madog said: “We are inspired to celebrate this event as it can impact energy use substantially; we want to raise awareness of how powerful it is for us to act together across Wales.”

WWF’s Earth Hour is a global movement that brings people together across the globe to show that they care about the future of the planet.

For one hour people switch off non-essential lights and take an hour to reflect on what nature means to them and to help create a symbolic and spectacular display.

You could also enjoy a meat-free meal by candlelight with friends and family.

Another idea is to put your phone on do not disturb, press play on the Earth Hour Spotify playlist and enjoy some down time.

