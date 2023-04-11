CROWDS of youngsters descended onto Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos in Penparcau on Good Friday to take part in a free Easter egg hunt.
The event was organised by local county councillor, Carl Worrall, on the grounds of the school.
Cllr Worrall said the day was a great success with more than 180 eggs given out.
Cllr Worrall added: "Without the generosity of friends, events like this wouldn't happen.
"My thanks go to Luke Baker of LEB Construction, Ian Fraser, Si Warburton of ALP Property Management, Toby Spain Bookers, Steven Stovs Evans Morrisons, Adam Roberts CK Foods Waunfawr.
"A special thank you must go to Caitlin Neill for being the backbone behind the day and to the Staff of Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos. A raffle was held on the day that made the school £280.
"With eggs leftover they were given to Enlli Ward and Hafan Y Waun, we hope you enjoyed them."