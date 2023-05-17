Self-confessed eccentric author, Mike Leaver, has invited the cameras into his home - a lorry on an industrial estate!
A short film of Mike giving a tour of his home in Porthmadog can be seen here. A shorter version of it has apparently had 1 million views so far on Instagram!
Between giving the world a glimpse of his life and a book-signing event this weekend, it's been a busy time for Mike.
The book-signing event took place at Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog to locally launch his latest novel, Newspaper Curtains.Mike met some wonderful new and existing readers - though sadly fewer people than hoped for, due to the spectacular sunny weather and other bigger events nearby.
Take a look at Mike's wonderful life in this video...