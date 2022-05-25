Editorial: ‘A shameful loss of our coveted Blue Flags’

Gwynedd has lost all six blue flag designations for 2022 that were awarded the previous year ( Wikipedia )

The BLUE FLAG designation for beaches is one that carries significance internationally and is a source of pride locally, growing in stature year after year.

The Blue Flag campaign has been underway since 1987. Sadly, during this 35th anniversary year, there is little reason to celebrate in mid Wales.

The awards were announced this week, and we at Cambrian News are sad to report that Gwynedd has lost all six blue flag designations for 2022 that were awarded the previous year.

In Ceredigion, the county has lost a third of its designations, dropping from six Blue Flags in 2021, to just four now.

In 2021 Wales had 45 Blue Flag beaches. This year, it has 25.

This is a region that prides itself on tourism and its natural beauty. Part and parcel of that is being able to market our beaches and seaside areas as perfect for families, and the Blue Flag designations underscored that marketing campaign.

With the loss of those flags, how can we now say to tourists, come and swim in our less-than-pristine beaches? Dip you toe in the water — but that’s all.

Water quality is affected by a long list of factors. Yes, the use of fertilisers affects water quality, running into our coastal waters from rivers. And when water companies in England continue to flout sewage-release laws without any apparent penalty, then it is natural that the water quality on our beaches suffers.

Our councils now are but weeks into their new terms of office.

This loss of Blue Flags should serve as a timely warning that their planning decisions have consequences. It should also serve as a warning that utility companies cannot continue to use our rivers as effluent pipes. Those who manage our natural resources and those who work in the farming sector, cannot ignore the threat posed by intensive farming practices — including widespread muck spreading, poorly maintained slurry pits, or disposing of chicken manure from intensive poultry operations.