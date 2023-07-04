Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “Many congratulations to all the pupils who took part in the Talwrn y Beirdd Ifanc competition. This is a great opportunity for them to show their talents and sharpen their creative skills. It’s great to see the legacy of the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod in action here as this competition continues, offering invaluable opportunities to a prospective and talented poets. It was a pleasure to support Gŵyl Fawr Aberteifi and listen to the brilliant poetic pieces.”