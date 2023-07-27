“Aberystwyth University is proud to be a member of the UK consortium for the European Solar Telescope. This builds on our long history of involvement in international missions and facilities that are dedicated to improving our understanding of the solar system. Over recent years, our staff and researchers have made key discoveries of the Sun based on data from current ground-based solar telescopes. We are therefore excited to be part of the European-wide network of organisations who will collectively push towards the construction of this new facility.”