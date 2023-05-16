More than 30 pupils from Aberystwyth's Ysgol Penweddig took part in the National 10X Challenge, run by Young Enterprise.
During this period, the pupils had the opportunity to run their own businesses, take part in competitions such as designing a logo and presenting a sales pitch, as well as developing a wide variety of skills. It was a pleasure to see the business ideas come to life over the four-week period.
There was a variety of products on offer, from handmade keyrings and personalised mugs to bucket hats and hair styling.
And a team from Ysgol Penweddig won the Best Overall Business prize in the age 15+ category, in which there were 189 entries!
Caffi Cegin Cynnes is a group of three pupils – Martha, Esther and Emrys – supported by Michelle Evans, who set up and run a ‘café’ for staff.
They took orders from staff and delivered their chosen drink to staff at their designated time.
The judges said: “The team’s submission and business idea were truly brilliant!”
There will be a virtual 10X Showcase on Wednesday, 24 May from 2.30pm to 3pm which will announce the team as the winner of their category and explain why they won.
