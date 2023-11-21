An Aberystwyth school has celebrated its wide diversity by bringing the community together for its annual International Evening.
On Tuesday, 14 November, Plascrug Community School hosted a highly successful event.
Thanks to invaluable and continued support of the community, hundreds of people were able to attend the free event after school to try a wide range of foods and drinks from all over the world.
There were many cuisines to try such as foods from Nigeria, Italy, USA, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, Kurdistan, Pakistan, Syria, Egypt and Yemen - as well as that of Wales.
Organisers said it was lovely to see so many people from the community, including many past pupils, enjoy the foods that families, staff and pupils had lovingly prepared and take the time to catch up with friends, make new ones and learn more about the different foods on show.
The school would like to thank everyone who supported the event and especially to the families and staff who worked so hard to create such wonderful culinary treats from everyone to try.
