Aberystwyth University is spearheading research into new ways of assessing the learning of languages.
Their research looked into the potential benefits of assessing student’s learning of languages through ‘clowning, radio plays and graphic novels’.
Aberystwyth University said “modern language teaching often relies on traditional assessments like written work and grammar tests to measure student performance.
“However, a team of Modern Languages academics are inspiring teachers and students to adopt new and creative ways of researching language and assessing language learning - through art.”
The research inspired members of the university to launch what they call the Creative Modern Languages Hub, which is a free online library of examples of creative ways of assessing students' grasp of new languages.
The Creative Languages Hub was funded by the British Academy Talent Development Awards. The project is led by Dr Alex Mangold, who teaches Modern languages at Aberystwyth University.
Dr Mangold said: “As modern languages teachers, we can measure the language skills of students by setting an essay or an oral examination. However, we want to inspire teachers to think outside the box. Our wide-ranging collection of creative assessment examples is intended to fire the imagination and demonstrate the potential that artistic creativity can bring.
“Creative student exercises and artistic research can include blogs, podcasts, short films, art installations, graphic novels, poetry, painting, photography, theatrical monologues, clowning, animations, digital performances and music.
“These methods invite students to do things in different and more interesting ways, and could ultimately encourage more students to study modern languages at our universities.”
Dr Mangold and his team - Dr Sarah Pogoda of Bangor University, and Fernando Castellano-Banuls of Aberystwyth university, hope their collection of examples will encourage other universities and learning institutions to experiment with new forms of assessment for modern languages, as well as ‘demonstrate to students the creative potential that studying a modern language can unleash.’
The Creative Modern Languages Hub can be found through the following link https://creativemodernlanguages.uk