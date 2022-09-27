Art and poetry to mark ten years of the Wales Coast Path
Lz Neal’s art will feature at Harlech
Subscribe newsletter
TEN art and poetry exhibitions are being unveiled along the Wales Coast Path to celebrate its 10th birthday.
One exhibition for every year of the path are popping up this autumn, including in Aberystwyth, Bangor, Harlech and Llanbedrog.
The Celf Coast Cymru exhibitions will be hosted in creative spaces along the Wales Coast Path from the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea to Harlech Castle in Gwynedd.
The exhibitions will feature the work of 20 artists and poets from across Wales — all inspired by the extraordinary natural beauty of the 870-mile path.
The first one launched on Thursday, 22 September at Turner House, Penarth. It also marking Hanan Issa’s first event as the new National Poet of Wales, alongside lead artist, Dan Llywelyn Hall.
Other venues have already, or will launch later this month.
Featured artists include Manon Awst, Bob Guy and Simon Page – all of whom will bring different mediums to the project, from sculptures to wood engravings and graffiti. Meanwhile, the poets taking part include Gillian Clarke, Ceri Wyn Jones and Llion Pryderi Roberts – each tasked with producing work that reflects their local stretch of Welsh coastline, curated by Ifor ap Glyn.
Lead artist for the project, Dan Llywelyn Hall, said: “Together with the Offa’s Dyke Path and Glyndŵr’s Way, the Wales Coast Path paves an arterial journey around Wales — providing an infinite scope of exploration for the artists and poets involved in this project.
“The powerful work created pays tribute to the rich history of trade, settlement, migration, industry and survival of Wales — which has shaped our nation’s rugged wonder over the centuries. And I can’t think of better time to celebrate it, than during the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path.”
First Minister Mark Drakeford, added: “The Wales Coast Path is one of the crowning glories of Wales and one of the proudest achievements of devolution.
“It has established itself as a beacon of our nation’s natural beauty and will provide plenty of inspiration for the artists and poets as they celebrate this important milestone.”
What’s more, to mark the launch of the hubs, Chris Jones – renowned weatherman and presenter – will lead a series of four bespoke guided walks during October.
Alongside views of the relevant individual stretch of Wales Coast Path, the walks will also provide the public with a first-look at four of the exhibition spaces – Carmarthen Library, Pontio Theatre and Arts Centre in Bangor, Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport and Harlech Castle.
With only 25 spaces available on each walk, those interested in taking part are advised to reserve their free ticket as soon as possible via Eventbrite.
Chief executive of Natural Resources Wales, Clare Pillman said: “Thanks to Wales’ wealth of creative talent, we’re proud to offer 10 landmarks to be explored and admired along the path this autumn, housing work which has been directly inspired by our wonderful path.”
To find out more, visit: www.walescoastpath.gov.uk/latest-news/news-and-press-releases/arts-and-poetry-project-10th-anniversary/
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |