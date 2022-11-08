Artist all set to bring project to the Dragon Theatre
Artist Jill Impey will bring her Arts Council England funded project to Barmouth for people to take part in a free, relaxing, creative and playful workshop.
The Weather Report takes place from 1pm-3pm this Sunday, 20 November. It includes a 14-minute film in a two-hour creative engagement with the filmmaker and artist, performing as her fictional historical character, Lucida.
Lucida is a mental health nurse just returned from New Zealand in 1948. Jill uses this character to take people out of their every day lives to consider how a sense of connection impacts on mental health and thoughts of home. Lucida offers a light-hearted, respectful approach to emotive and often serious subject matter. As we know, sometimes it’s easier to simply talk about the weather.
The subtitled short film is described as a powerful and moving record of the thoughts and voices of women from coastal, immigrant and creative communities (in England in 2021 and New Zealand in 2019). They explore their feelings about the weather, the sea, migration, colonisation, notions of connection and what it means to be a good ancestor.
The Weather Report offers visitors the opportunity to take inspiration from the film and engage with a creative process of gathering and sharing wisdom and understanding; an uplifting experience that helps to improve well-being through connection with nature and each other and perhaps bring new understandings.
Lucida will guide participants through a range of creative activities, inviting them to explore seashells and other natural objects through touch and drawing, consider how you connect to the world by sharing thoughts and feelings, make postcards, poems and a collage, and find new ways of connecting and exploring what it is to be a good ancestor.
Jill makes new recordings in response to her films and workshops. These in-turn create new artworks to be shared. Taking part in recordings is voluntary and all permissions are gathered.
The free film and workshop session at The Dragon Theatre is suitable for anyone aged eight and above.
