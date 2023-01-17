IT’S not every day students get to meet a minister, but teachers in training at Aberystwyth University got to do just that when Jeremy Miles dropped by.
The Minister for Welsh Language and Education spoke to the students about some of the changes to education and the challenges they will face. He also thanked them “for deciding to make teaching their career”, saying it was “a fantastic choice”.
Rachel Williams, Poppy Turnock and Lewis McGee are three of those students who have chosen to study teaching in Aberystwyth. Rachel, 25, is from Pontypridd, Poppy, 37, comes from Llangrannog, and Lewis, 21, is from Cwm-y-Glo near Llanberis.
The trio are universal in their praise for Aberystwyth. Rachel, who wants to teach drama to secondary school pupils, said: “I love Aberystwyth, and being by the sea. The university is in a lovely location.”
Poppy, who hopes to teach Foundation Phase children in primary school, added: “I know Aberystwyth well; I used to come here on holiday as a child. It’s always been part of my life and I love being here.”
Lewis is training to teach history in secondary schools said: “I’m missing the mountains of Gwynedd a bit but I like the university.”
All three recommend Aberystwyth’s Initial Teacher Education (PGCE) course, and the placements organised as part of the scheme.
Rachel was able to secure a placement close to her home at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Dur. Poppy did the same, attending Ysgol Penparc, Cardigan. Lewis was able to return to Gwynedd for his placement at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn. Placements close to home help keep costs down, and make it easier to juggle family life.
Poppy has four children aged 13, 10, 8 and 7. She has always wanted to teach, but did not think she could achieve the academic level needed to pursue her dream. However, when she worked as a teaching assistant in Ceredigion she was encouraged to train as a teacher, and her placement at Ysgol Penparc has encouraged her further.
“My time there was amazing, and it was so nice to be immersed in the curriculum.
“Everyone was so friendly and the head really puts the welfare of the children first.
“It’s great that the university can be so accommodating by giving me a placement so close to home. And Aberystwyth University is close to me too. Distance from home was a big factor in my decision to study here so I enquired and everyone was so friendly and open-minded.
“I’ve had my children and now this is my time to dedicate myself to my career. I did worry about being a bit older but everyone has been so friendly and supportive, and having children has given me lots of useful experience for teaching.”
Lewis loved his placement in Tywyn. He said: “I had a great time there, and I had a really wonderful mentor who looked out for me, helped me and made time for me and my ideas.
“It’s a tight-knit school and everyone is willing to help each other.”
Visit Aberystwyth University’s website for more on PGCE courses.