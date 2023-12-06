CEREDIGION'S largest secondary school has been forced to close for the rest of the day due to a burst water pipe.
Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth will be closed for the remainder of the day, with buses and taxis arranged to pick students up from the school.
In a post to social media, Ysgol Penglais headteacher, Mair Hughes, said: "Unfortunately, due to the burst water pipe, we are having to close the school for the rest of the day.
"Buses and taxis have been arranged and will be picking up students from the school.
"If you are collecting your child from the school, the one-way system will be in place so please use the back entrance to enter school site.
"If there are any problems, please contact your child on their phone if possible who will then be able to make contact with a member of staff.
"If you want your child to walk home, a member of staff will need to confirm this with you.
We expect the school to be open tomorrow. If not, we will notify via website and social media by 7.30am.
"We apologise for this disruption."