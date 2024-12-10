SCHOOLS across Ceredigion are to practice lockdown procedures following the stabbing of two teachers at an Ammanford school earlier this year.
A 13-year-old girl will face trial in the new year following the stabbing of two teachers, Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin and a student, at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April.
The incident has caused neighbouring Ceredigion County Council to review its procedures and schools will practice their responses to critical incidents.
A council spokesperson said: "Following the incident which took place in Ysgol Dyffryn Aman earlier this year a review has taken place of the arrangements and guidance in place for Ceredigion schools.
"Lockdown Training was provided to Headteachers early in June 2024, which was well received by attendees.
"A suite of guidance documents have been produced to assist school leaders develop critical incident management plans, including lockdown procedures, which is specific to their school. It is expected that schools undertake periodic practice drills."
A 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will stand trial on 27 January, where she denies three counts of attempted murder following the incident in Ammanford.
A six-day trial took place in October at Swansea Crown Court, but the judge discharged the jury and said there had been a "great irregularity" within it which had "irretrievably compromised" its ability to consider the matter.
Speaking at the time, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said "it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further" as legal proceedings were still active.
"We would like to remind people that the teenager accused of three counts of attempted murder cannot be named for legal reasons," they added.
"We urge people not to speculate on the details of the case, nor to share footage or material which could prejudice the case or cause further distress to those involved."