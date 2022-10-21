Ceredigion team praised for work during pandemic
Ceredigion County Council’s Learning and Development Team has received recognition for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Thursday 20 October, at an awards ceremony held at St Fagan’s Natural Museum of History, the Council’s Learning and Development Team were awarded a Learning and Work Institute Inspire Award.
The ‘Workplace Change Makers’ award was received for the support they provided to frontline social care staff, how they adapted face to face training to online delivery methods, and for rapidly developing e-learning modules.
The team worked in collaboration with Wales Union Learning Fund and the council’s Dysgu Bro team to ensure the social care workforce received training in critical areas such as Infection Prevention & Control and First Aid throughout the pandemic.
Geraint Edwards, Corporate Lead Officer for People & Organisation said: “I am very proud of the way the Learning and Development team responded so quickly at the start of the pandemic in upskilling trainers and developing a range of e-learning modules which supported and trained our workforce during a challenging time. The award is thoroughly deserved and recognition of a whole team effort.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of the Council, said: “I am pleased to hear of the success and innovation of the Learning and Development Team who play a key role in ensuring the social care and corporate workforce receives the training required to deliver high quality services for the people of Ceredigion.”
The Learning and Working Institute is an independent policy, research and development organisation dedicated to lifelong learning, full employment and inclusion. The organisation researches what works, influences policies and develops new ways of thinking, and helps implement new approaches.
The annual Inspire Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional individuals, families, community projects and organisations who have shown outstanding passion, commitment and drive to improve themselves, their community or workplace through learning.
