Communication on bullying must improve at Aberystwyth school
EDUCATION watchdogs have recommended that an Aberystwyth secondary school “strengthens the safeguarding culture of the school” on how “incidents of behaviour and alleged bullying are addressed” following an inspection.
An Estyn report released this summer following a visit to Penglais School in Aberystwyth found that while the school has “suitable processes for pupils to report concerns about their well-being” and staff “keep detailed records of all serious behavioural incidents and bullying incidents”, “the school does not always communicate well enough with parents and pupils on how incidents of poor behaviour or alleged bullying are addressed.”
The report, which praised multiple aspects of the school including learning, staff and leadership, found that “most pupils feel safe and secure in school and feel well cared for by staff” and that “many pupils feel that they are free from bullying and know where to go if they need support.”
“However, a minority say that they do not always feel that the school
encourages pupils to respect all people, taking account of their race, gender,
sexuality, religion, background or disability,” the report added.
“A few pupils feel that the school does not deal well enough with incidents of bullying.”
The overall report found that “effective leadership and a culture of trust has strengthened the teaching and learning experiences at the school over time.”
“Strong positive working relationships between pupils and staff are a consistent and important characteristic of Ysgol Penglais,” inspectors found.
Estyn recommends the school aims to increase the opportunities for pupils to develop their Welsh language skills; improve cross-curricular provision to develop pupils’ digital skills; and strengthen the safeguarding culture of the school by communicating clearly with all pupils and parents how incidents of behaviour and alleged bullying are addressed.
