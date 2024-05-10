COUNCIL bosses have raised concerns over plans by teachers in an Aberystwyth secondary school to go on strike next month.
Members of the NASUWT union at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, plan to go on strike over seven non-consecutive days in June, according to a letter seen by the Cambrian News.
The industrial action proposed will take place on 5 June, 12 and 13 June, 18, 19, 20 June and 27 June.
Union members are taking the action in a dispute with Ceredigion County Council over 'restructuring, redundancy and potential job losses' at the Welsh medium secondary school.
Council bosses have raised concerns however that the dates are during exam time and this will have an impact on pupils.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: "The council is aware of the intention of NASUWT Union members to take industrial action over the next few weeks.
"The council has been working with, and will continue to work with the school and the union in order to try to prevent this industrial action.
"We are concerned that the dates suggested for industrial action are during the external examination period, and our priority is to ensure that this will not have an adverse effect on the pupils of Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig."
In response, Neil Butler, National Official for Wales, said: “We are not able to comment presently on the dispute at Ysgol Penweddig as discussions are taking place. "If meaningful progress is made then there will be no need for strike action.”
Ceredigion County Council is facing 'significant challenges' with a budget shortfall of £14 million as it looks to cut costs across all sectors.
A review into the future of rural primary schools in the county is set to be put before senior councillors in July.
Ceredigion County Council is also considering closing sixth forms across the county with one proposal to centralise them into one centre of excellence in a further bid to cut costs.