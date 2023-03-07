A leading geographer at Aberystwyth University has been elected as Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences.
Rhys Jones, Professor of Human Geography in the Department of Geography & Earth Sciences, is one of 56 social scientists to be recognised by the Academy for excellence in their fields and their wider contributions to the social sciences for public benefit.
Professor Jones’ research interests focus on a range of interrelated themes linked to political geography, the geography of the state and the use made of behavioural insights in public policy in a range of different countries. He is also an expert on devolution in the UK, particularly in Wales.
The Academy of Social Sciences is a UK-wide academy of academics, learned societies and practitioners in the social sciences aiming to promote the public benefit of social sciences.
Following the announcement, Professor Jones said: “I am delighted and deeply honoured to be elected a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and will use my newly-conferred Fellowship as an additional platform to further the impact of my research. I would like to thank my colleagues at Aberystwyth for all their support and consider this award a tribute to their work too.”
Professor Sarah Davies, Head of the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “This prestigious Fellowship is testament to the quality and excellence of the research carried out by Professor Jones and its impact on public policy and other challenges facing society. As a Department, we warmly congratulate him on this distinguished honour and look forward to working with him as he continues to develop research which informs public policy and benefits society.”
Professor Jones has published widely in his fields of interest, including 11 books and over 80 articles and book chapters. He is also a Fellow of the Learning Society of Wales.
His current research projects focus on ideas of territorial cohesion and spatial justice in the EU and the geographies of regional movements in the EU, as well as heritage tourism, identity and mobility between Ireland and Wales.