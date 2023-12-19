Tom Trevarthen, an English teacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, says he is a better English teacher since he started learning Welsh during the summer of 2022.
As Tom teaches in a school where around 60% of pupils speak Welsh at home, with the majority following all their courses through the medium of Welsh, he feels he can better support the pupils with their English skills.
Tom explains, “Learning Welsh has certainly helped me when I’m teaching English at school. I can see what’s going on in the children's heads and how they on occasion translate sentences directly from Welsh.
"I see what is happening and can explain things better - the similarities between both languages, as well as the differences."
Tom was born and bred in England, and lived in Hertfordshire until he was 11, before moving to Cambridgeshire.
Tom moved to Wales when he was 18 years old to study International Politics at Aberystwyth University. Although he heard the Welsh language all around him, he didn't start learning Welsh until he followed an intensive summer course in 2022.
The course was held by one of the course providers of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, Learn Welsh Ceredigion – Powys - Carmarthenshire, which is run by Aberystwyth University.
Tom adds, "While I knew quite a few Welsh words, I didn't really start learning until the summer of 2022.
"I've worked hard learning the language and tried to change my life to make sure I have enough opportunities to use my Welsh.
"I've persuaded friends at school to speak Welsh with me in the staff room, and my flatmate speaks Welsh - I now only speak Welsh at home.
"The pupils at the school have been great too – many of them feel more comfortable speaking Welsh, so it’s important I can speak the language."
Members of the education workforce can follow a Learn Welsh course for free.