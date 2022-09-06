Meet sculptor and activist, Ali
Sculptor and activist Alison Lochhead lives and works in Bwlchllan, Lampeter.
She shows work internationally and has a new exhibition at Mid Wales Arts in Caersws. The title of the exhibition is RAGE and it has been put together in collaboration with another local artist, Aberystwyth painter, Mary Lloyd Jones.
The exhibition is free to visit and it opened on 14 August.
Explaining why the pair decided to call the exhibition RAGE and why they decided to exhibit alongside each other, Alison said: “Over the years Mary and I have admired each others work.
“Her focus on the injustices that happen when you are viewed as a minority in your own country, particularly regarding language, ownership and recognition of traditional cultural activity seen as ‘other’, are points that sit well with my own work.”
For her own part, Alison has been exploring the impact of war and social injustice on people, particularly women, wherever they live.
She said: “My sculptures are directly related to the way in which those in such areas have to live and survive within the rubble of war.
“I am also concerned with how women are forced to seek safety and refuge for their families.
“Often their identity is shattered by the destruction, often their voices are not heard, and this is evident in my work.”
Originally from Swansea, Alison started her artistic career studying ceramics at Loughborough College of Art. Then she became a textile weaver before accepting work in the middle east in 1981.
“I worked for three years in Oman working with Bedouins,” Alison recalls.
After exploring working with paper sculpture and setting up a studio in Ceredigion, Alison started studying International Politics at Aberystwyth University where she gained a Masters degree.
Alison said she finds the energy to feel RAGE against those in power who are attempting to control through conflict.
“Both Mary and I came together and decided to work on this exhibition just as the war broke out in Ukraine.
“It has yet again highlighted the stupidity of such actions and reflects the despair we feel.
“When the world is facing such a catastrophic situation as climate change, we must focus on that reality and find ways of working together to stop those in power dividing us for economic reasons.”
RAGE continues at Mid Wales Arts until Sunday, 30 October.
