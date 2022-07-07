More than 3,500 students return to Aber for long-anticipated graduation ceremonies

Students who graduated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will attend ceremonies at Aberystwyth University this week ( Cambrian News )

MORE than 3,500 students will return to Aberystwyth University this week as graduation ceremonies return after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graduation 2022 will see 3,600 students and their families being welcomed back to Aberystwyth for sixteen ceremonies which take place from 8-15 July at Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Great Hall.

As well as welcoming its newest graduates, the university will also see students graduating from the 2020 and 2021 cohorts who were prevented from doing so at the time due to the pandemic.

As part of the graduation ceremonies the university will also present 10 Honorary Fellowships to individuals who have or have had a connection with Aberystwyth or Wales, and who have made an outstanding contribution to their chosen field.

This year’s Fellows include leading figures from the arts, broadcasting, law, agriculture, and the science and technology sectors.

The 2022 Honorary Fellows are:

· His Honour Judge Nicholas Cooke QC, former Senior Circuit Judge at the Central Criminal Court, “the Old Bailey”

· Myrddin ap Dafydd, author, publisher and Archdruid of Wales

· Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, former Director and Chief Executive of the Welsh Books Council

· Tom Jones, agriculturalist and founding Chair of the Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust

· Dr Zoe Laughlin, co-founder and director of the Institute of Making

· The Hon Justice Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Court of Appeal Judge, Malaysia

· Rhuanedd Richards, BBC Wales’ National Director

· Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens DBE, Electoral Commissioner for Wales and Non-Executive Director of the BBC Board and its member for Wales

· Harry Venning, award winning cartoonist, illustrator and comedy writer

· Jonathan Whelan, IT consultant, author and Fellow of the British Computer Society.

Professor Elizabeth Treasure, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University said: “Graduation is the highlight of the University’s calendar, and it is wonderful to once again be able to hold these time-honoured celebrations of our students’ achievements.

“As well as a well-deserved opportunity for our 2022 graduates to celebrate their success with their families and supporters, it will be a pleasure this year to also welcome back graduates from 2020 and 2021 for their long-anticipated ceremonies.

“Our historic university celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

“Since we first opened our doors to students in 1872, many thousands of students have completed their studies here.

“Few have done so under such challenging circumstances as these students faced due to the pandemic.