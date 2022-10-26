Naturalists to gather for William Condry Lecture
Subscribe newsletter
The annual William Condry Memorial Lecture 2022, celebrating nature and the lives of distinguished naturalists and writers, takes place in Machynlleth on Saturday, 5 November.
The William Condry Memorial Lecture celebrates William Condry, naturalist, writer and first warden (1969-1982) of the Ynyshir RSPB Reserve in the Dyfi Valley.
William Condry (1918-1998) came to Wales in 1946 and played a key role in various naturalist organisations in mid and north Wales.
He is well known for his erudite and beautiful nature writing, which has inspired many other naturalists and fond readers of nature writing.
His publications included Exploring Wales, 1981; Welsh Country Essays, 1996; and Wildlife My Life, 1995. He wrote for various magazines and contributed the Country Diary in the Guardian every fortnight for 41 years.
The Condry Memorial Lecture is an event that brings together naturalists and conservationists from various parts of Wales and the lecture is always an exciting event.
This year Mike Alexander (pictured) will talk about Skomer Island, where he was warden for 10 years.
Mike managed the national nature reserves throughout Wales, and is now chairman of the Wildlife Trust for South and West Wales.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management and an honorary lecturer at Bangor University.
His book, Management Planning for Nature Conservation, is the standard text on the subject.
He is also a very accomplished photographer and his photos can regularly be seen in magazines such as BBC Countryfile.
He has recently published his fascinating book Skomer Island, which is beautifully illustrated with his own photographs. There will be an opportunity to buy a signed copy of Mike’s book at the lecture.
The lecture will take place MOMA Wales Tabernacl Machynlleth on Saturday, 5 November at 7.30pm.
There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to meet friends from 7pm.
Tickets should be bought online beforehand at moma.cymru/en/e/the-annual-william-condry-memorial-lecture/
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |