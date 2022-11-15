New exam-light GCSEs presented to school kids
Subscribe newsletter
Proposals for new GCSEs with fewer exams have been presented to pupils at an Aberystwyth school by the Welsh exams chief this week.
Qualifications Wales’ Director of Qualifications Policy and Reform Emyr George visited Ysgol Gyfun Gymunedol Penweddig on Wednesday (16 November).
Mr George – a former student at the school – spoke with Year 7 pupils about the new GCSEs they can take. They are the first cohort that will be old enough to take the new courses in 2025.
With less than a month to go until one of the largest consultations ever undertaken into education in Wales closes, he urged teachers, learners, parents, employers and the public to ‘Have Your Say’ on the proposed changes.
They include fewer exams, controversially combining science and language courses as well as new GCSE options for dance, engineering and film among others.
On 16 November schools across the country took part in ‘Have Your Say Day’, with teachers delivering tailored lessons to seek learners’ views on the proposals – which were tailored based on consultations with more than 1,400 learners.
The proposed changes to 27 separate Welsh qualifications are in line with the requirements of the Curriculum for Wales, which started to be taught in many schools in September.
Some qualifications such as the new combined English and Welsh language and literature GCSE will see exam grades be based on as little as 60 per cent exams and 40 per cent coursework or other tests.
The new ‘Made-for Wales GCSEs’ and related qualifications will offer more flexible content and assessments, balanced mix of assessment methods and more effective use of digital assessments.
Headteacher at Penweddig Rhodri Thomas said: “We were very pleased to welcome our former pupil, Emyr George, back to the school on Have Your Say Day, to explain the proposed changes to our pupils and encourage them to share their opinions on the proposals.
“We are very pleased that such wide-ranging views are being sought for this consultation, to ensure that the new qualifications will offer something for everyone.”
Mr George said: “This will be a major shift in education in Wales so it’s really important that we gather as broad a range of views as possible as part of this consultation.
“What we’re proposing is that new GCSES should have less emphasis on end-of-course exams.
“This will give learners more engaging opportunities to show what they can do. Under our plans, GCSEs will include more digital assessment, helping learners gain the skills they need for the future.
“The new Sciences GCSE will still include lots of content on biology, chemistry and physics, but will explore how science can help tackle real-world issues like climate change.
“The new English and Welsh GCSEs will develop communication skills through a more diverse range of written works, reflecting how social and digital media are changing how we engage with language.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |