The head at Ceredigion's largest school has said there were 'many happy faces' this morning as pupils received their GCSE results.

Ms Mair Hughes, headteacher at Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth, congratulated pupils, saying: "We are very proud of all our students who have sat GCSEs this year in Years 11, 10 and 9 and achieved excellent results.

(Ysgol Penglais)

"There were many happy faces here this morning as they opened their envelopes which reflected the hard work, dedication and resilience they have shown over the years.

"We look forward to welcoming many of the Year 11 students back to the 6th form to continue their learning and wish all the best to those who will be going to college, apprenticeships or the world of work."

(Ysgol Penglais)
Summer Cribbett, Lili Rose-Ward, Seren Skitt
Summer Cribbett, Lili Rose-Ward, Seren Skitt (Ysgol Penglais)
Charlie receiving his GCSE results (Ysgol Penglais)
Desislava Ruseva (Ysgol Penglais)
Jona Williams (Ysgol Penglais)
(Ysgol Penglais)
Liwsi Llwyd (Ysgol Penglais)
(Ysgol Penglais)
Malay Mehta (Ysgol Penglais)
(Ysgol Penglais)