Youngsters in Gwynedd have the chance to try some drama fun this summer with some special workshops led by a professional actor.
Julian Evans, who lives in Llwyngwril, is offering workshops for young people aged five upwards for locals and holidaymakers alike.
He will run three sessions at the Llwyngwril Ganolfan on Thursday, 27 July: drama games for ages five to eight, followed by drama games for ages nine and over, concluding with a more structured session looking at characterisation for ages nine and over – perfect for those who might have done some performing before.
Then he will be at Friog and Fairbourne Village Hall on Tuesday, 1 August and Tuesday, 15 August.
Both days will include a session for ages five to eight followed by one for ages nine and over.
Julian, who has worked extensively in theatre, television and film as well as in corporate presenting, is the lead facilitator of the Dragon Theatre’s popular Drama Club in Barmouth.
He has also recently been working with the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn to launch the Shine Drama Club for young people aged 10 and upwards.
Reservations in advance for the Llwyngwril and Fairbourne sessions are encouraged via WhatsApp (07780 707807) or email ([email protected]).
Each workshop for younger groups is £3 per child and for older groups £5 per child.