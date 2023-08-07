To end a successful year for Ceredigion Music Service, school pupils recently participated in two special prom concerts.
Held at The Great Hall in Aberystwyth and at Pafiliwn Pontrhydfendigaid at the beginning of July, over 500 pupils performed to auditoriums of appreciative supporters.
The county’s pupils who had won at the Urdd National Eisteddfod were also included in the line-up for both events and it was an opportunity to congratulate all the county’s competitors who had ensured that Ceredigion topped the medal table at the end of a successful week of competing in Carmarthenshire.
The prom concerts were the first to be held in over three years and proved a heart-warming experience for all and an opportunity for music service staff to see their pupils flourish after the challenges of the recent pandemic.
The music service is grateful to Only Men Aloud for inviting Ceredigion Youth Choir to perform alongside them in a memorable evening as part of the summer concerts held at Cardigan Castle.
Dan Edwards Phillips, Ceredigion Music Service manager said: “The evenings were certainly a climax to a successful year for music and Ceredigion Music Service.
“With various new and exciting projects being planned as part of the National Music Plan we are now looking forward to another successful year!”
For the latest on Ceredigion Music Service, take a look at their Facebook page: Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ceredigion Music Service.