Pupils from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth have been successful in the Montgomeryshire Society Competition.
The pupils had to write a short story using the title ‘Dan Olau’r Lleuad…’.
The successful pupils were: Category A: 1, Gwern Wigley, Year 7; 2, Marged Griffiths, Year 7. Category B: 2, Lottie Cook, Year 10. Category C: 1, Glain Jenkins, Year 13.
Meanwhile Gwenno Wigley came second in the art competition.
Her two-dimensional textile work was based on the farm map of Rhosdyrnog.
The school wish to thank Dr Margaret Jones for coming in to the school to present the awards.
