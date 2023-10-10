Students and staff from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen have visited their partner school in the Czech Republic.
As part of the Taith programme to promote collaborations between Welsh and international organisations, a group of 14 students studying Welsh and science A-level subjects at the Machynlleth school travelled to Prague.
The cultural and scientific exchange enabled students to broaden their horizons and increase confidence, and to support them to become ambitious, capable learners, the school said.
Bro Hyddgen’s partner school in Prague, ZŠ Bílá, was incredible and its staff and pupils so welcoming.
Pupils and teachers enjoyed music, art and cookery lessons, and a full immersion into the culture and history of the Czech Republic with their wonderful hosts.
As part of the exchange, the Machynlleth group also spent time at Charles University, giving pupils an insight into other possibilities for future study.
Teachers from Bro Hyddgen taught chemistry and Welsh lessons to the Czech pupils with the expert assistance of the Machynlleth pupils.
The Czech pupils also enjoyed a traditional Twmpath and fabulous singing and music by talented pupils from both schools.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen looks forward to welcoming the Czech students and teachers to Machynlleth in the summer and continuing this valuable collaboration in the future.
Everyone at the school is very thankful to their partner school and the Taith programme for this incredible opportunity.
