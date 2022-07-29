Students inspired by knife angel
Sunday 31st July 2022 2:00 pm
(Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron )
STUDENTS in Key Stage 5 at Canolfan Croeso, based in Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron have been inspired by the recent tour of the knife angel in Aberystwyth.
They have designed and created their own ‘knife teenager’, which is being displayed in the school canteen for all students to appreciate. Their tagline is “lives not knives”.
The teenager is made of a cardboard cutout of one of the students. They made a heart and put on the names of teenagers who have died as a result of knife crime. The heart also has a knife going through the names.
