Mobile network provider EE has set out its upgrade plans for rural Wales in the next 12 months.
Over the last year, 29 locations across Wales have been upgraded to 4G, including Newcastle Emlyn, Maentwrog and Llanidloes.
More than 70 locations have been earmarked for upgrade by 2024 including Llangurig along the A44, Brithdir along the A470 near Dolgellau and at Beddgelert in Eryri.
The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK.
In total across the UK, EE has upgraded 1,362 sites since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, bringing improved connectivity to each UK nation.
The Shared Rural Network – an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and UK Government – is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by 2025.