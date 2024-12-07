Dyfed-Powys Police has issued a warning to people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
The force said “road conditions are extremely poor across Aberystwyth” and “businesses In the local area are closed due to a power outage”.
“Only travel if your journey is necessary. Slow down,” their social media post added.
Despite the red weather warning ending at 11am, an amber warning remains in place and wind and rain continue to batter the area.
A fallen tree is blocking the A487 near Bow Street as Storm Darragh continues to hit.
For the latest traffic information, follow Traffig Cymru Gogledd a Chanolbarth Traffic Wales North & Mid or Traffic Wales South - Traffig Cymru De