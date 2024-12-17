A new fundraising campaign has been launched to support eight food projects across the Arfon area of Gwynedd.
The appeal is being spearheaded by the area’s local representative, Siân Gwenllian MS, and comes after the Trussell Trust announced 1.4 million emergency food parcels were distributed to people facing financial difficulties between April 2023 and September 2024.
Last year’s campaign raised an impressive £2,050, and Siân has expressed her hope for achieving similar success this year.
She said: “The incredible support we received last year made a huge difference, and we hope to replicate that this Christmas. Food projects across the constituency rely on these essential funds to support local families in need.
“With the cost of living crisis pushing more people into hardship, local people’s generosity will help keep local foodbanks stocked and provide a lifeline to those struggling to make ends meet.”
The projects set to benefit include Arfon Foodbank (Caernarfon), Coed Mawr Foodbank, Bangor Fareshare, Yr Orsaf’s Food Scheme (Penygroes), Porthi Dre (Caernarfon), Pantri Pesda (Bethesda), Cwm-y-glo and Llanrug Food Scheme, and Bangor Cathedral Foodbank.
The MS praised the generosity and dedication of the local community, saying: “It’s thanks to the kindness of those who donate and the hard work of volunteers that those struggling this Christmas can provide food for their families.
“Every contribution, big or small, helps our community come together to support those who need it most and ensures no one in Arfon goes hungry this Christmas.
“Furthermore, if you live within reach of Plaid Cymru’s office on Castle Street in Caernarfon, you can donate items to the basket. The contents of the collection will go to the Porthi Dre food sharing scheme.”
To contribute to the fundraiser, visit this link.