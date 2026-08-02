"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the project, from the budding original idea developed by the Eisteddfod officials and our hardworking crew of local committees, to the incredible extravaganza that came to life before our eyes over the past week, and thank you to the creative team. Thank you to the Heritage Fund of the National Lottery and the Welsh Government for letting us realize such an idea, and thank you to Welsh International Arts, Culture Ireland, Aberystwyth University and Cardigan Castle for their generous support over the past few months," he said.